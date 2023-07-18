Back in March, Pennsylvania punks the Menzingers released “Bad Actors,” a song from 2019’s Hello Exile sessions. Today, they’ve announced a new single, “There’s No Place In This World For Me,” which will appear on a new, yet-to-be-formally-announced project. The band have also unveiled some fall and winter tour dates beginning in November.

Opening up about “There’s No Place In This World For Me,” the Menzingers comment: “Very excited to share our new single, ‘There’s No Place In This World For Me,’ from our upcoming album that… well we can’t go into details just yet but trust us, it’s coming soon! This song is an anthem for anyone stuck between where they are and where they want to be. Additionally, we’re thrilled to announce a fall North American headline tour with Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys! Truly honored to share the stage with such great bands.”

Listen to and watch the video for “There’s No Place In This World For Me,” which was recorded at Sonic Ranch in April 2023 with producer Brad Cook.

TOUR DATES:

11/09 – Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall

11/10 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

11/11 – New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

11/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

11/15 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

11/17 – Richmond, VA @ The National

11/18 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

11/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

11/24 – Columbus, OH @ The Athanaeum Theatre

11/25 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

11/26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/28 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Music Hall

11/29 – Austin, TX @ The Far Out

12/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Nile

12/02 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

12/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

12/05 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

12/06 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

12/07 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

12/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Convention Centre

12/09 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

12/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

12/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex

12/13 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

12/14 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

12/16 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

12/17 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall