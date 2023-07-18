The Menzingers – “There’s No Place In This World For Me”
Back in March, Pennsylvania punks the Menzingers released “Bad Actors,” a song from 2019’s Hello Exile sessions. Today, they’ve announced a new single, “There’s No Place In This World For Me,” which will appear on a new, yet-to-be-formally-announced project. The band have also unveiled some fall and winter tour dates beginning in November.
Opening up about “There’s No Place In This World For Me,” the Menzingers comment: “Very excited to share our new single, ‘There’s No Place In This World For Me,’ from our upcoming album that… well we can’t go into details just yet but trust us, it’s coming soon! This song is an anthem for anyone stuck between where they are and where they want to be. Additionally, we’re thrilled to announce a fall North American headline tour with Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys! Truly honored to share the stage with such great bands.”
Listen to and watch the video for “There’s No Place In This World For Me,” which was recorded at Sonic Ranch in April 2023 with producer Brad Cook.
TOUR DATES:
11/09 – Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall
11/10 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
11/11 – New York, NY @ Knockdown Center
11/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
11/15 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
11/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
11/17 – Richmond, VA @ The National
11/18 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
11/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
11/24 – Columbus, OH @ The Athanaeum Theatre
11/25 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
11/26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/28 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Music Hall
11/29 – Austin, TX @ The Far Out
12/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Nile
12/02 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
12/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
12/05 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
12/06 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
12/07 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
12/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Convention Centre
12/09 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
12/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
12/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex
12/13 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
12/14 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
12/16 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
12/17 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall