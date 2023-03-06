Heartfelt and melodic Pennsylvania punks the Menzingers released Hello Exile, their last album, in 2019. “Bad Actors,” a song from the Hello Exile sessions, has been kicking around for a little while; the band shared it as part of an Eagles Gameday playlist last year, and the Eagles played it in their stadium. Maybe the Menzingers were waiting for an Eagles Super Bowl victory to give the song a proper release, but that didn’t happen. Today, the song has come out anyway.

Menzingers guitarist Tom May describes “Bad Actors” as “an ode to a dear old friend that passed.” It’s a big, juicy, tuneful singalong that hits right in the Gaslight Anthem zone, and it’s coming out today in conjunction with the announcement of a brief Menzingers spring tour. Below, listen to “Bad Actors” and check out those tourdates.

TOUR DATES:

5/05 – Liverpool, NY @ Sharkeys

5/06 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

5/07 – Portland, ME @ Aura

5/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

5/12 – Albany, NY @ Empire Liv

5/13 – Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC

“Bad Actors” is out now on Epitaph.