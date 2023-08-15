Hope is a dangerous little thing for a band like the Menzingers to have – but they… well, maybe they don’t have it. I can’t say. The Philadelphia cult heroes, modern masters of the tunefully muscular punk rock singalong, have just announced plans to follow up their 2019 album Hello Exile. In the past few months, they’ve shared their songs “Bad Actors,” which came from the Hello Exile sessions, and “There’s No Place In This World For Me,” which did not. Today, they’ve announced plans to release their new LP Some Of It Was True this fall.

If I had to bet money, I’d say that Some Of It Was True gets its name from one of Joe Strummer’s lines on “London Calling.” The Menzingers recorded the new album at the Sonic Ranch in El Paso, with Megafaun’s Brad Cook producing. “There’s No Place In This World For Me” is on the album, and so is the band’s newest single, the anthemic and bummed-out album opener “Hope Is A Dangerous Little Thing.” It’s a charged-up rocker about realizing that your partner would rather be with another person: “I’m afraid I’m not the one! The one you want is someone else!”

In a press release, Menzingers leader Greg Barnett says, “Written over the last two and a half years in hotels, backstages, basements, and rehearsal rooms and recorded during a life-changing retreat down south, Some Of It Was True is the most realized version of what we set out to do when we started this band 17 years ago — have fun and be ourselves.” Below, check out director Bob Sweeney’s “Hope Is A Dangerous Little Thing” video, which is full of wacky tour footage, and the Some Of It Was True tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hope Is A Dangerous Little Thing”

02 “There’s No Place In This World for Me”

03 “Nobody Stays”

04 “Some Of It Was True”

05 “Try”

06 “Come On Heartache”

07 “Ultraviolet”

08 “Take It To Heart”

09 “Love At The End”

10 “Alone In Dublin”

11 “High Low”

12 “I Didn’t Miss You (Until You Were Gone)”

13 “Running In The Roar Of The Wind”

Some Of It Was True is out 10/13 on Epitaph.