Nicki Minaj Announces Rescheduled Manchester Show, Says She’ll Fire Tour DJ If He Signs Boobs Again

Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

News May 28, 2024 11:14 AM By Tom Breihan

Nicki Minaj had an eventful weekend. Most weekends in Nicki’s life seem to be pretty eventful, but this one was more so than most. On Saturday, Amsterdam police arrested Minaj for trying to take drugs on an airplane, and she livestreamed the whole thing, tweeting, “They’re being paid big money to try to sabotage my tour b/c soooooo many ppl are mad that it’s this successful & they can’t eat off me. They got caught stealing money from my travel/jets. Got fired. Got mad. Etc.” Minaj was kept in custody for a few hours before paying a fine and being released, but the ordeal prevented her from playing a planned show in Manchester.

Nicki Minaj was scheduled to play Co-op Live, the brand-new Manchester arena that’s already had to cancel a bunch of its shows, but she’s already announced her make-up date. On Twitter, she says that she’ll be back in the city 6/3.

While Nicki was dealing with the Amsterdam police, DJ Boof, her tour DJ, was signing a fan’s boobs. On his Instagram story, an obviously delighted Boof posted a video with the caption “I’M REALLY FAMOUS THEY ASKED ME TO SIGN THEIR BOOBS,” which is an objectively funny thing to put online in any context. But Nicki didn’t think so. Upon her release, she reposted that image and wrote, “I promise I’ll fire him if I EVAHHHHH see this again. Df.”

At a non-canceled show in Birmingham over the weekend Minaj also called for a moment of silence for her dear friend Diana, Princess of Wales.

