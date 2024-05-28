Nicki Minaj Announces Rescheduled Manchester Show, Says She’ll Fire Tour DJ If He Signs Boobs Again

Nicki Minaj had an eventful weekend. Most weekends in Nicki’s life seem to be pretty eventful, but this one was more so than most. On Saturday, Amsterdam police arrested Minaj for trying to take drugs on an airplane, and she livestreamed the whole thing, tweeting, “They’re being paid big money to try to sabotage my tour b/c soooooo many ppl are mad that it’s this successful & they can’t eat off me. They got caught stealing money from my travel/jets. Got fired. Got mad. Etc.” Minaj was kept in custody for a few hours before paying a fine and being released, but the ordeal prevented her from playing a planned show in Manchester.

Nicki Minaj was scheduled to play Co-op Live, the brand-new Manchester arena that’s already had to cancel a bunch of its shows, but she’s already announced her make-up date. On Twitter, she says that she’ll be back in the city 6/3.

OK guys, I was JUST RE-ADVISED that we actually CAN NOT do any other date for the make up #gagcityMANCHESTER date besides JUNE 3rd. So JUNE 3rd is the new official date for all ticket holders who originally had tickets to the MAY 25th #Manchester show. I apologize for all the… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 27, 2024

While Nicki was dealing with the Amsterdam police, DJ Boof, her tour DJ, was signing a fan’s boobs. On his Instagram story, an obviously delighted Boof posted a video with the caption “I’M REALLY FAMOUS THEY ASKED ME TO SIGN THEIR BOOBS,” which is an objectively funny thing to put online in any context. But Nicki didn’t think so. Upon her release, she reposted that image and wrote, “I promise I’ll fire him if I EVAHHHHH see this again. Df.”

I promise I’ll fire him if I EVAHHHHH see this again. Df https://t.co/peqSC5sINm — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 26, 2024

At a non-canceled show in Birmingham over the weekend Minaj also called for a moment of silence for her dear friend Diana, Princess of Wales.