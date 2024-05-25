Nicki Minaj Livestreams Herself Getting Arrested For Drugs In Amsterdam

It’s been a chaotic year for Nicki Minaj. The rapper kicked off 2024 with an intense feud with Megan Thee Stallion. Today, Minaj has been taken into custody by police in Amsterdam for allegedly carrying drugs.

Minaj, who’s currently on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, recorded the incident on Instagram Live as a cop was instructing her to get in the vehicle. “I’m not going in there. I need a lawyer present,” Minaj said. She was about to board a flight to Manchester, where she’s supposed to perform tonight at the Co-op Live arena. The video captured Minaj eventually getting into the vehicle.

“now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls,” Minaj wrote on X. “Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down.”

“Now they said I have to go 5 mins away to make a statement about my security to the police precinct,” she wrote shortly after.

On Instagram, she posted a video of her argument with authorities and wrote in the caption, “They’ve been trying to stop me from coming to every show. They took my bags before I could see them. Put it on the plane. Now saying they’re waiting on customs. This is what it looks like when ppl are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour after all else failed. Everything they’ve done is illegal.”

It’s unclear whether or not she has been booked. Watch her videos from Instagram below.

Nicki Minaj was just arrested in Amsterdam while live on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/jms0vDk70q — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 25, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

😩 now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

Now they said I have to go 5 mins away to make a statement about my security to the police precinct — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

They’re being paid big money to try to sabotage my tour b/c soooooo many ppl are mad that it’s this successful & they can’t eat off me. They got caught stealing money from my travel/jets. Got fired. Got mad. Etc. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

This is Amsterdam btw, where weed is legal. 😛 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

They’re trying to keep me from MANCHESTER — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

UPDATE: Minaj’s Manchester show has been postponed. Co-op Live shared a statement, writing, “Nicki Minaj’s scheduled performance at Manchester’s Co-op Live on Saturday 25th May has been postponed. Tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled performance which will be announced ASAP. Despite Nicki’s best efforts to explore every possible avenue to make tonight’s show happen, the events of today have made it impossible. We are deeply disappointed by the inconvenience this has caused. More information will be available at your point of purchase.”

According to authorities in the Netherlands, Minaj was freed with a fine.

Pink Friday 2 World Tour Update pic.twitter.com/IOhOcS73pT — Co-op Live (@TheCoopLive) May 25, 2024

Zojuist hebben wij een 41-jarige Amerikaanse vrouw in vrijheid gesteld die we vanmiddag op Schiphol hebben aangehouden op verdenking van uitvoer van softdrugs. De verdachte heeft na overleg met het Openbaar Ministerie een geldboete gekregen en kan haar weg vervolgen. pic.twitter.com/FXuTWmtVnt — Koninklijke Marechaussee (@Marechaussee) May 25, 2024

On Saturday evening she greeted fans from her hotel balcony and shared this statement on X:

Thank you to everyone who prayed for me today. May God cover you & all that is connected to you. May you be blessed beyond your imagination. Barbz, I’m @ the stock exchange hotel in #Manchester I arrived a little over an hour ago.

After sitting in a jail cell for 5-6 hours, my plane still didn’t take off for another 20 mins once I boarded. The flight was 50 mins.

50 mins. That’s why they had to do the big song & dance b/c they knew I’d still find a way to perform even if it came down to my last 90 mins in the building which would have been until 1130pm. The building was willing to go past 11pm. So grateful to them for that. So they succeeded at their plan to not let me get on that stage tonight. I succeeded @ getting to the root of it all by recording them & posting everything in real time. I have sooooooooo much video evidence. You wouldn’t believe it if I told you.

I’ll have the lawyers & GOD take it from here tho. Please please please accept my deepest & most sincere apologies.

They sure did know exactly how to hurt me today but this too, shall pass. They’ve been doing this over & over & over & over & over again & I’ve tried so hard to not discuss it b/c you guys deserve to just get the good stuff. I hate involving you in anything that isn’t for entertainment purposes only. we will have another date for tonight’s show shortly & I’ll probably be able to share it tmrw. One July option & one June option is currently being discussed. I’ll find a way to not only make up the date with the performance but I’m going to create an added bonus for everyone that had a tkt for this show. Promise. I’ll STILL be performing at the 2nd #Manchester show on the 30th. 5 days away.

I’ll STILL be performing in #Birmingham tmrw ok Barbz

Love you