Last night, both members of Steely Dan, Donald Fagen and the late Walter Becker, were inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. They were part of an induction class that included Timbaland, Hillary Lindsey, Dean Pitchford, and all four members of R.E.M. (As part of the induction ceremony, those R.E.M. members all performed together for the first time in 17 years.) Controversial music-business power player Irving Azoff, Steely Dan’s former manager, inducted the band, and Phish leader Trey Anastasio gave a tribute performance.

In his induction speech, Irving Azoff told a story about how Steely Dan sent out a blank glossy image as a promo. From the stage, Donald Fagen thanked Walter Becker, “wherever he may be.” Trey Anastasio saluted Steely Dan by leading a house band through a medley of their hits “Kid Charlemagne” and “Reelin’ In The Years.” It went on for about eight minutes, ending with a long solo. You can watch fan footage of that performance below.