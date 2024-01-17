Timbaland, R.E.M., Steely Dan Among 2024 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Inductees

The Songwriters Hall Of Fame has announced its 2024 class. Non-performing songwriters to be honored include Timbaland, Hillary Lindsey, and Dean Pitchford, while the members of R.E.M. and Steely Dan will be inducted as performing songwriters. The ceremony will be June 13 at Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

Although Timbaland has hits as a performer, he’s being recognized for his work behind the scenes on countless classic rap, R&B, and pop songs. Lindsey has primarily worked with country artists, penning songs like “Jesus, Take The Wheel” and “Girl Crush” as well as songs from Lady Gaga’s Joanne among many other hits. Pitchford was involved in chart-toppers like “Footloose,” “Let’s Hear It For The Boys,” and “All The Man That I Need.”

All four members of R.E.M. — Michael Stipe, Peter Buck, Mike Mills, and Bill Berry — will be honored, as will both core Steely Dan members, Donald Fagen and the late Walter Becker. Normally three performing artists are inducted, but this year it’s just R.E.M. and the Dan.

As Billboard points out, some nominees who weren’t chosen this year include Bryan Adams; Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings; Debbie Harry, Chris Stein, and Clem Burke (Blondie); Tracy Chapman; George Clinton; Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons and Michael McDonald (The Doobie Brothers); David Gates; Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson (Heart); Kenny Loggins; and Chuck D and Flavor Flav (Public Enemy).