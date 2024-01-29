Nicki Minaj has been on the warpath since Megan Thee Stallion released her new single “Hiss” on Friday.

It’s speculated that Megan took a jab at Minaj on the track with the line: “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law.” Megan’s Law is a federal law enacted in 1994 that requires convicted sex offenders to appear on a public registry. Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty is a registered sex offender — he was convicted of attempted rape in 1995 and served four years in prison. In 2021, he was sentenced to three years probation and one year house arrest after failing to register as a sex offender in California.

On Friday, after “Hiss” came out, Minaj took to multiple avenues and escalated her feud with Megan Thee Stallion. “You have three Grammys and you have to learn how to rap on the beat and be comfortable in the music,” she said during an Instagram Live video, later on adding: “You bringing up 30-year-old tea from when this man was a 15-year-old child. You bringing up 30-year-old tea cause no man will ever fucking love you, and lying on your dead mother.” She also accused Megan of lying about being shot by Tory Lanez — Lanez was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years for the shooting.

Over on Twitter, Minaj called Megan a “disgusting serpant” and a “pathological & manipulative liar” and said that she’s “using ghost writers & still SUCK.”

This has all culminated in a Nicki Minaj diss track called “Big Foot.” In a snippet Minaj shared before the song was released, she raps: “Bad bitch she like six foot, I call her Big Foot/ The bitch fell off, I said get up on your good foot.”

Here that is: