Last weekend Megan Thee Stallion joined Reneé Rap on SNL and tonight she’s back with a new single, “Hiss.” It’s her follow-up to last November’s “Cobra,” and both are expected to appear on the rapper’s upcoming third studio album, due out some time this year. Her last studio album was 2022’s Traumazine.

“I just want to kick this shit off by saying fuck y’all,” it starts. “I ain’t gotta clear my name on a muthafuckin’ thing. Every time I get mentioned, one of y’all bitch ass n****s get 24 hours of attention. I’m finna get this shit off my chest and lay it to rest. Let’s go!”

Listen below.

“Hiss” is out now.