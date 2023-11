Last month, Megan Thee Stallion shared “Out Alpha The Alpha” from the soundtrack of A24’s Dicks: The Musical, in which she had a role. Now, she’s back with the new song “Cobra.”

“Cobra” is the rapper’s first release since settling with her former label 1501 Certified Entertainment after a three-year legal battle. The song instead comes from Megan’s own independent music and entertainment entity called Hot Girl Productions. Listen to it below.