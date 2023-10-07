Megan Thee Stallion has a role in the new movie Dicks: The Musical, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last month and is hitting select theaters this weekend.

The film, which is based on a show from Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp called F***ing Identical Twins, “follows two self-obsessed businessmen who discover they’re long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric divorced parents,” per the movie’s official description.

In addition to Jackson and Sharp, Dicks: The Musical also stars Megan Mullally, Nathan Lane, Bowen Yang, and Megan Thee Stallion. The score was composed by Marius de Vries and Karl Saint Lucy, who also helped write the original songs for the musical.

The soundtrack accompaniment to the movie is out now, and Megan gets a solo spotlight on a song called “Out Alpha The Alpha.” Check that out alongside the whole soundtrack below.

The soundtrack for Dicks: The Musical is out now via A24 Music.