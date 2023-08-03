Watch Megan Thee Stallion In The Trailer For A24’s Dicks: The Musical

Megan Thee Stallion has already shown certain theater-kid tendencies. She hosted Saturday Night Live and took part in the trainwreck performance of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” at last year’s Oscars. Now, Tina Snow will star in a new song-and-dance motion picture called Dicks: The Musical.

Dicks: The Musical promises to be the first-ever musical from A24, the much-discussed indie production company that every rapper apparently wants to work with. It’s adapted from a stage show that stars writers Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp, which was first staged at the Upright Citizens’ Brigade in Chicago 10 years ago. Jackson and Sharp play two assholes who discover that they’re identical twins. Megan Thee Stallion plays those guys’ boss, and she seems to be sticking very close to her own rap persona.

The Larry David collaborator and Borat auteur Larry Charles directed Dicks: The Musical, and its cast also includes theater-kid favorites like Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang, as well as a couple of stop-motion monster puppets. They’re definitely going for a winky take on the old-school studio musical here. We’ll see how it works out. Watch the trailer below.

Dicks: The Musical opens 9/29.