Megan Thee Stallion pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live this weekend, acting as both the host and musical guest. She did three tracks from her recent album Traumazine — “Anxiety,” “NDA,” and “Plan B”,” and she was backed by a full band.

She, naturally, also delivered the episode’s opening monologue, in which she talked about her many nicknames and mentioned her Popeye’s Hottie Sauce. And she appeared in a whole bunch of sketches, which included activities such as running a Hot Girl Hospital, rapping alongside Ego Nwodim and Bowen Yang, and leading a workout class.

This was Megan The Stallion’s third time on the show. She made her first appearance in 2019 during an episode hosted by Chance The Rapper. In October 2020, she was the musical guest on an episode hosted by Chris Rock.

Check out all that below.

During the show, SNL announced that Jack Harlow would also pull double duty as host and musical guest for its next episode on October 29. Like Megan Thee Stallion, Harlow was recently a co-host on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.