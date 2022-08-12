Megan Thee Stallion has released her second studio album, Traumazine, the Houston rapper’s follow-up to 2020’s Good News. It includes a number of singles that have come out over the last few months: “Plan B,” the Dua Lipa team-up “Sweetest Pie,” and the Future collab “Pressurelicious.”

In a Rolling Stone cover story from a few months back, Megan summed up her sophomore album like such: “I want to take you through so many different emotions. At first you was twerking, now you might be crying.” Megan officially announced the album on the Thursday morning before it was set to come out.

Traumazine has 18 tracks all told, and it includes guest spots from Rico Nasty, Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Jhené Aiko, and Lucky Daye, plus a “Southside Royalty Freestyle” that features Sauca Walka, Big Pokey, and Lil Keke. Check it out below.

Megan also co-hosted The Tonight Show tonight.

Traumazine is out now.