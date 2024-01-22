Xzibit Appears In SNL’s Cut-For-Time Pimp My Ride Short Starring Jacob Elordi

News January 22, 2024 2:20 PM By James Rettig

Xzibit made an appearance in a Saturday Night Live cut-for-time sketch parodying Pimp My Ride, the MTV television show that the rapper hosted in the 2000s. Jacob Elordi, the host of this past weekend’s episode, plays a 30 Rock janitor who gets his van pimped out by the Please Don’t Destroy guys. Xzibit sends a message via the car’s LCD screen: “Whatever you do, don’t drive that fucking car.” Here’s the clip:

Elordi hosted the most recent episode of SNL opposite musical guest Reneé Rapp. Here’s her performing “Not My Fault” with Megan Thee Stallion and “Snow Angel”:

It was recently announced that Justin Timberlake would be the musical guest this coming weekend:

