Album Of The Week: This Is Lorelei Box For Buddy, Box For Star

If Water From Your Eyes take an “everything but the kitchen sink” approach to making music, Nate Amos’ solo work as This Is Lorelei tosses in the whole damn kitchen. Referring to This Is Lorelei as Amos’ “side project” would be inaccurate. While the New York-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist is best known as half of the Matador-signed duo making anarchic, mechanical stoner pop, he’s been releasing an honestly intimidating amount of music under the This Is Lorelei moniker for the past decade, averaging at least one album every year, often an EP or two as well. Over the course of his discography, Amos has ricocheted between glitchy bedroom pop, soft folk balladry, rambly slacker rock, and noisy garage grunge. On Box For Buddy, Box For Star, he streamlines his focus without sacrificing his omnivorous sonic appetite.

“Perfect Hand” punctuates declarations of love with telephone ringing sound effects, a juxtaposition reminiscent of the more earnest offerings from groups like Kero Kero Bonito and 100 gecs. The similarly sparkling “Dancing In The Club” scatters playing card motifs and scenes of self-sabotage throughout an electropop beat, and all of it revolves around a hypnotic mirrorball hook. Amos’ knack for crafting shimmery, tastefully Auto-tuned pop songs like these is impressive enough on its own. But perhaps the even greater feat is his ability to make these songs make sense alongside the soft, swaying acoustic “Angel’s Eye,” “Two Legs,” and the titular “Box For Buddy, Box For Star” — all of which solidify Amos’ place among the generation of Elliott Smith-indebted singer-songwriters like Phoebe Bridgers, Alex G, and Greg Mendez. Like these artists, Amos’ plainspoken confessionalism often manifests in childlike, bittersweet storytelling. It’s in the striking sorrow sneaking through the singsongy lull of lines like “My buddy he bit me/ I still feel his teeth/ And I try to make light but he suffocates love,” and the way he addresses the subject of “Two Legs” as “my guy” like it’s the most tender term of endearment imaginable.

On “A Song That Sings About You,” Amos pulls off a possible Purple Mountains reference and an undoubtedly Jeff Mangum-influenced inflection on the word “aeroplane,” as the strings surround him like the all-encompassing solitude of heartbreak and life on tour. The track winds its way through folksy acoustic arrangements in a dreamlike haze, mirroring Amos’ disoriented, sometimes stream-of-consciousness descriptions of wandering around various cities. So it goes on the pattering single “I’m All Fucked Up,” where Amos’ vocal delivery manages to sound simultaneously lazy and wired as he talk-sings about misadventures in Madrid, stretching the line between romanticism and cynicism to paper-thin proportions. His fragmented vignettes come together to tell the story of an ill-fated romance, converging at the sneakily catchy chorus to convey the experience of judging someone for wanting to be with you: “You little sick thing you had your fun…You know some people’d wanna go, you know they’d wanna run away/ But you’re all fucked up, and you wanna stay here with me.”