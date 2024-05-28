Aloe Blacc Turned Nirvana’s “Lithium” Into A Lite Funk Jam For The Dentist’s Office

New Music May 28, 2024 1:21 PM By Chris DeVille

Last week we got word that, on his new EP Rock My Soul, pop-soul singer Aloe Blacc would cover ’90s alternative rock hits. His version of “Black Hole Sun” was the kind of lite and funky reworking I’d expect to hear while waiting to receive dental care, and his Nirvana cover maintains that extreme smoothness. Blacc’s version of “Lithium” begins with acoustic guitar arpeggios that could almost pass for Radiohead, but quickly the song descends into the soundtrack for your next corporate retreat. Listen below if you dare.

Rock My Soul is out 6/7.

