Aloe Blacc Covers ’90s Alternative Songs From Soundgarden, Nirvana, No Doubt, & More On New EP

The pop singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc has announced a new EP where he’s covering a bunch of ’90s alternative songs.Rock My Soul is the first volume of a planned two where he’ll offer up his take on some classics. “I’ve always been drawn to the emotional depth and powerful messages in these songs,” he said in a statement. “With Rock My Soul, I wanted to honor the originals while also bringing my own perspective to the music. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

The full EP will include covers of No Doubt, Nirvana, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Green Day. For now, you can hear his cover of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Don’t Speak” (No Doubt Cover)

02 “Black Hole Sun” (Soundgarden Cover)

03 “Lithium” (Nirvana Cover)

04 “Under The Bridge” (Red Hot Chili Peppers Cover)

05 “When I Come Around” (Green Day Cover)

Rock My Soul Volume 1 is out 6/7.