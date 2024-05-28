Big Star’s Radio City Getting 50th Anniversary Tour With Jody Stephens, Mike Mills, Chris Stamey, Jon Auer, & Pat Sansone
Big Star’s Radio City is getting a 50th anniversary tour. Their sophomore album will be played through in its entirety at each show, as performed by Jody Stephens (Big Star’s sole surviving original member), R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, the dB’s’ Chris Stamey, the Posies’ Jon Auer, and Wilco’s Pat Sansone. The tour dates will take place in August and October, and tickets are already on sale.
Stephens, Mills, Starney, Auer, and Sansone have all been involved in various Big Star-related concerts over the years, including one in 2016 to perform Third and another in 2021 as a general tribute concert to the group.
Check out the itinerary below.
08/21 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
08/22 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
08/23 Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
08/24 Washington, DC @ Union Stage
10/01 Memphis, TN @ Crosstown Theater
10/04 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
10/07 Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room
10/24 Vigo, Spain @ Auditorio Mar de Vigo
10/26 Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Apolo
10/27 Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera
10/29 Oslo, Norway @ Folketeateret
10/31 London, UK @ Hackney Church