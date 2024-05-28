Big Star’s Radio City Getting 50th Anniversary Tour With Jody Stephens, Mike Mills, Chris Stamey, Jon Auer, & Pat Sansone

Big Star’s Radio City is getting a 50th anniversary tour. Their sophomore album will be played through in its entirety at each show, as performed by Jody Stephens (Big Star’s sole surviving original member), R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, the dB’s’ Chris Stamey, the Posies’ Jon Auer, and Wilco’s Pat Sansone. The tour dates will take place in August and October, and tickets are already on sale.

Stephens, Mills, Starney, Auer, and Sansone have all been involved in various Big Star-related concerts over the years, including one in 2016 to perform Third and another in 2021 as a general tribute concert to the group.

Check out the itinerary below.

08/21 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

08/22 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

08/23 Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

08/24 Washington, DC @ Union Stage

10/01 Memphis, TN @ Crosstown Theater

10/04 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10/07 Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room

10/24 Vigo, Spain @ Auditorio Mar de Vigo

10/26 Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Apolo

10/27 Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

10/29 Oslo, Norway @ Folketeateret

10/31 London, UK @ Hackney Church