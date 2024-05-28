Boston Calling Issues Statement About Complaints Of Dangerous Overcrowding Sunday

News May 28, 2024 1:58 PM By James Rettig

Boston Calling has issued a statement addressing complaints of dangerous overcrowding on Sunday, the final day of this year’s fest, which took place over Memorial Day weekend. Performers for the day included the Killers, Hozier, Megan Thee Stallion, and Alvvays.

“We deeply appreciate the audience, staff, and performers who make Boston Calling possible, and want to acknowledge feedback from Sunday,” the statement reads. “While attendee count was several thousand below the official capacity rating of the site, we never want anyone to feel uncomfortable or unsafe at the show.”

“The safety and well-being of our fans, artists, guests and staff is paramount. We will continue to work with public officials and our operations team to improve the experience, layout, and ultimately create a better environment for everyone.”

On social media, attendees voiced concerns about the size of the crowd, the lack of water stations, and multiple medical emergencies that took place throughout the day due to the heat. Boston Calling takes place at the Harvard Athletic Complex,

