The legendary Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who passed away in 2020 and is the subject of a recently released documentary now streaming on Apple TV+, was best known for the grand, glorious film scores he supplied to Westerns like The Good, The Bad And The Ugly. But Morricone had a lot of tricks in his bag. For instance, for the 1978 erotic drama Così Come Se, he contributed two disco tracks, “Dance On” and “Spazio 1999.” That’s where Disclosure’s story intersects with Morricone’s.

Last year, brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence sampled “Dance On” for a new club single called “She’s Gone, Dance On.” Guy premiered the exuberant new four-on-the-floor heater last October, and the duo subsequently distributed it to fellow DJs, who went wild with it. “She’s Gone, Dance On” made its way into sets by big names like Todd Edwards, Joy Anonymous, salute, DJ Seinfeld, Peggy Gou, and Sammy Virji, and during Dom Dolla’s Coachella set, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were filmed dancing to it. Now, after finally clearing the Morricone sample, Disclosure have given the song official release. It arrives just before the brothers’ set at Primavera this Friday, and you can hear it below.