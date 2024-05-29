Oneida are still at it. After returning from hiatus with 2022’s Success, the veteran Brooklyn indie rockers are back today with word of another new LP. Expensive Air is dropping July, preceded today by lead single “Here It Comes.”

“I found myself thinking about this record as a darker, looser, louder, counterpart to Success,” the band’s Kid Millions says in a press release. “Both records charge forward from the jump and mix the elliptical with the blunt, and longing with self-mockery. But Success is like laughing in a car gunning carelessly through an ice storm, and Expensive Air is how you laugh at yourself as the car spins into the ditch, or a tree. Same trip, but a little closer to the bone.”

Though the band has always had an experimental bent to it, today’s new single — which arrives with a video by Barry London — is a hard-charging, straight-ahead indie rock track fit for fist-pumping and group shout-alongs. Here it comes:

Oneida also recently released a collaboration with Mike Watt called “Tusko.” Recorded like at the All Tomorrow’s Parties Nightmare Before Christmas festival in 2010, it’s a lot more psychedelic than “Here It Comes,” and you can hear it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Reason To Hide”

02 “Spill”

03 “La Plage”

04 “Stranger”

05 “Here It Comes”

06 “Expensive Air”

07 “Salt”

08 “Gunboats”

Expensive Air is out 7/19 on Joyful Noise. Pre-order it here.