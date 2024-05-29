Next month, the avant-garde cellist Mabe Fratti is releasing a new album, Sentir Que No Sabes. She’s shared a couple tracks from it so far, and she also recently popped up as a featured guest on an Efterklang song. Today, she’s offering up another single, “Enfrente.”

“We would say that ‘Enfrente’ is kind of like the ‘spoiled’ kid of the record: it started in a different context, it was going in a different direction,” Mabe Fratti said, continuing:

I rarely start a song playing the piano (to then play at the cello) and with this one I had the chords and an idea of the melody, while Héctor [Tosta] came with the idea of making a kind of trip hop beat for it and adding some extended technique with the guitar adding some t-rap under the strings of the guitar. As we were recording the beat with Gibrán Andrade at the studio, Héctor suggested adding some drum and bass at the ending that also became instantly iconic. There’s a sensation of fear of being heard in the intention of the song, and being one step behind everything that’s going on, and feeling overwhelmed by the pressure to follow up.

Sentir Que No Sabes is out 6/28 via Unheard Of Hope.