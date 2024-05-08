Last month, Danish indie rock trio Efterklang released the song “Getting Reminders.” It turns out that’s taken from their new album Things We Have In Common, which they’ve announced today. The second single “Plant” is out now, and it features Guatemalan musician Mabe Fratti on cello and vocals.

“Plant” comes with a music video directed and created by Søren Lynggaard and Niels Buhl Henriksen. Vocalist Casper Clausen explained that “Plant” is “a song dedicated to the act of reaching out, beyond ourselves, daring to go beyond our inner world and share ourselves with others, putting our vulnerability on display, like a plant reaching for the light. This is one of the first songs we wrote for the new album, and it’s been a long journey, starting from a sketch by our longtime friend, collaborator, and co-founder of Efterklang, pianist Rune Mølgaard.”

Fratti added that recording “Plant” with Efterklang “was extremely joyful as I remember witnessing the song developing when I went with Efterklang to Sommertræf two years ago. It’s a breeze, this song. I felt that Casper’s tone and mine are super friendly with each other!”

Things We Have In Common completes the trilogy of 2019’s Altid Sammen and 2021’s Windflowers. Pianist and composer Rune Mølgaard, who left the band after 2007’s Parades, co-wrote seven of the nine songs on the LP. Since he departure, he fell for a woman who was involved with the Mormon Church and became involved himself; in 2022, he cut ties with the religion.

“Towards the end of the album process we talked about belonging, in relation to Rune’s journey — how he no longer found that feeling in the church,” Rasmus Stolberg expounded about the album title. “We talked about how Casper’s sense of belonging is tied to something nomadic, and about how Mads and I associate this with our families.”

“It became a completely therapeutic process for me,” Mølgaard added about making Things We Have In Common. “When we write music together, it happens from a genuinely curious place, in a shared experience of the moment.”

Along with Fratti, collaborators on the record include Finnish drummer Tatu Rönkkö, Venezuelan guitarist Hector Tosta. There’s also an appearance from the South Denmark Girls’ Choir, who sing on “Animated Heart” and “To A New Day.” Watch the “Plant” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Balancing Stones”

02 “Plant”

03 “Getting Reminders”

04 “Ambulance”

05 “Leave It All Behind”

06 “Animated Heart”

07 “Shelf Break”

08 “Sentiment”

09 “To A New Day”

Things We Have In Common is out 9/27 on City Slang.