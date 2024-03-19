Efterklang have just released a new single, “Getting Reminders,” their first new material since 2022’s Plexiglass EP, which was made up of leftovers from their most recent full-length, 2021’s Windflowers. The track features some lovely trumpet-playing from Beirut’s Zach Condon.

“To me, “Getting Reminders” is a flash of light, a domino effect of feelings from a simple reminder, like a photo, a word, or when we encounter love, that suddenly sets our minds free,” bandleader Casper Clausen said in a statement. “In reality, I feel a dark and highly politicized force tearing us apart, across land and culture. I feel like reminding myself that there’s a landscape that lives beyond and between us all, where we are free to cross and meet one another.”

Check it out below.

Today, the band is also announcing a new documentary called Efterklang: The Makedonium Band, which was directed by Andreas Johnsen and was shot during the week-long build-up to a performance in North Macedonia. It’ll premiere at the CPH:DOX Film Festival in Copenhagen. Here’s a trailer for that:

“Getting Reminders” is out now via City Slang.