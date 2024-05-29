Bodysync – “Babies”

May 29, 2024

Earlier this month, Ryan Hemsworth and Giraffage announced their second album as Bodysync, NUTTY, and shared its lead single “Rock It.” Today, they’re back with another track, the babbling “Babies.” “The way that babies experience life with constant amazement and wonderment at every little thing is a state of mind we’re always trying to manifest,” the pair shared in a statement. “Everyone has the capacity to tap into their inner baby. There is something childlike about the big dumb bass in this track. Purposefully the bass notes are close to ones in a nursery rhyme.” Check it out below.

NUTTY is out 6/28 via their own Buddies Inc.

