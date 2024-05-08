Bodysync – “Rock It”
Ryan Hemsworth and Giraffage released their first album as Bodysync, Radio Active, in 2022, and last month they shared “Back Of My Mind,” a one-off collaboration with Dazy. Today, Bodysync are announcing their sophomore album, NUTTY, which is out in June.
“Keeping things a little nutty has just been like, the mantra,” the duo shared. “The discourse in electronic music is so enveloping and polarising. We just choose to focus on our legends – Todd Terry, Paul Johnson. There’s so much comedy in their stuff and that has really resonated lately, which shamelessly gets mixed up with the stuff we enjoyed at a young age – Venga Boys, Daft Punk and Mad Magazine.”
Check out lead single “Rock It” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Intro”
02 “I Want It To Be Real”
03 “Rock It”
04 “How To Be A Cowboy”
05 “I Can’t Stop”
06 “Babies”
07 “Interlude”
08 “What Us Worry”
09 “6 Million”
10 “Change Of Heart”
11 “Bailer (I Want To Dance)” (Feat. Daniela Andrade)
12 “Worldwide”
NUTTY is out 6/28 via Buddies Inc.