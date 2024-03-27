Bodysync & Dazy – “Back Of My Mind”

New Music March 27, 2024 10:20 AM By Danielle Chelosky

In 2022, Dazy teamed up with Militarie Gun for the exuberant earworm “Pressure Cooker,” which stands as Dazy’s most popular song. Today, James Goodson’s project has joined forces with Bodysync for a new song called “Back Of My Mind.”

Bodysync is the electronic duo of producers Ryan Hemsworth and Giraffage. Goodson is a producer himself; earlier this month, he worked on Peace Ritual’s “Seconds.” Hemsworth also produced Dazy’s “Forced Perspective” from last year. Watch the video for “Back Of My Mind” below.

