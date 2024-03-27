In 2022, Dazy teamed up with Militarie Gun for the exuberant earworm “Pressure Cooker,” which stands as Dazy’s most popular song. Today, James Goodson’s project has joined forces with Bodysync for a new song called “Back Of My Mind.”

Bodysync is the electronic duo of producers Ryan Hemsworth and Giraffage. Goodson is a producer himself; earlier this month, he worked on Peace Ritual’s “Seconds.” Hemsworth also produced Dazy’s “Forced Perspective” from last year. Watch the video for “Back Of My Mind” below.