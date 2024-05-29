The California guitarist Danny Paul Grody is following up last year’s splendid Arc Of Day with, naturally, Arc Of Night. This one is credited to the Danny Paul Grody Duo, which pairs him with drummer Rich Douthit. They shared opening track “Last Light” at the start of May, and here at the end of the month they’ve given us the album’s second track, “Hawk Hill.” This one goes in a heavier, more electric direction, and I’d feel comfortable calling it post-rock, so I will: This is a post-rock song. A good one!

Grody shared this statement:

As is the case with so much of the material that comprises Arc of Night, “Hawk Hill” and the accompanying video by Ian Albert seeks to pay homage to the geography we are lucky to call home. The idea of place is central to this work and this piece is no exception. It is essentially a love letter to the coastal region in Northern California called Headlands, where land meets the Pacific Ocean. Our hope is to evoke the grandeur and raw beauty of this place at sundown as the fog begins to roll in.

Listen below, or check out Ian Albert’s video for the song at Bandcamp.

Arc Of Night is out 6/28 on Three Lobed.