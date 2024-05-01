Last summer, former Tarentel guitarist Danny Paul Grody released Arc Of Day, a tour de force LP that seasoned Fahey-esque instrumental folk music with notes of new age and ambient here, post-rock and slowcore there. Today he’s announced that this summer he’ll run it back with a companion album called Arc Of Night.

This one’s credited to Danny Paul Grody Duo, which pairs Grody with percussionist Rich Douthit, but with appearances from bassist Trevor Montgomery and pedal steel maestro Chuck Johnson sprinkled throughout, it’s basically the same unit back together to explore the other half of the planet’s rotation. Just as Arc Of Day traced a path from sunrise to sunset, Arc Of Night begins with “Last Light,” a track that evokes those final glimmers of sunlight, the moments when much of the world is headed for sleep but a whole other kind of world is waking up. It’s real nice, so listen to it below.

<a href="https://threelobed.bandcamp.com/album/arc-of-night">Arc of Night by Danny Paul Grody Duo</a>

TRACKLIST:

1 “Last Light”

2 “Hawk Hill”

3 “Clearing”

4 “Dream (Of Night)”

5 “Cloud Forest”

6 “Coyote Valley At Dusk”

7 “Moon Garden”

Arc Of Night is out 6/28 on Three Lobed. Pre-order it here.