Every two years, Wlico bring their music festival Solid Sound to MASS MoCA in North Adams, MA. This year’s lineup has Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Dry Cleaning, Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets, Wednesday, Horsegirl, Ratboys, Water From Your Eyes, Fenne Lily, Joanna Sternberg, Soul Glo, Mikaela Davis, a Sylvan Esso DJ set, and lots of other stuff like comedy, a live episode of Song Exploder, and a music photography exhibition. And of course Wilco and various solo projects will be performing too.

In a fun twist, this year Wilco will have a new EP on hand as well. Hot Sun Cool Shroud features songs recorded, but not completed, during the sessions for last year’s Cousin. It will be online June 28, the festival’s first day, but those onsite at Solid Sound will have the chance to buy a limited white vinyl run of the EP with a neat creative gimmick. Stickers from artist Kathleen Ryan’s “Bad Fruit” collection will be on hand, allowing customers to create their own cover art at the point of purchase. You can check out some examples in the image above.

A word from Jeff Tweedy on the new release:

It’s fun to have something new to release at Solid Sound. This year we’re putting out an EP with a summertime-after-dark kind of feeling. It starts off pretty hot, like heat during the day, has some instrumentals on it that are a little agitated and uncomfortable and ends with a cooling breeze. There are tracks on Hot Sun Cool Shroud that are more aggressive and angular than anything we’ve put out in a while, and a song about love melting you like ice cream into a puddle of sugary soup. All the pieces of summer, including the broody cicadas.

Solid Sound runs June 28-30, and tickets are available here. Below, see the Hot Sun Cool Shroud tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hot Sun”

02 “Livid”

03 “Ice Cream”

04 “Annihilation”

05 “Inside The Bell Bones”

06 “Say You Love Me”

Hot Sun Cool Shroud is out 6/28 via dBpm. Pre-save it here.