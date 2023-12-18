Solid Sound Festival Announces 2024 Lineup

Wilco have announced the lineup for their Solid Sound festival, taking place from June 28-30 at MASS MoCA in North Adams, MA. As part of tradition, the Chicago indie band will playing several sets.

Along with Wilco, there will be performances from Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Dry Cleaning, Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets, Wednesday, Horsegirl, Ratboys, Water From Your Eyes, Fenne Lily, Joanna Sternberg, Soul Glo, Mikaela Davis, Sylvan Esso (DJ set), and more.

Tickets are on sale now here.

