The last time we checked in on the roaring power-pop duo Cowboy Boy in 2021, they were split between Boston and Los Angeles and about to put out Good Girl, a double EP that featured basically all of the songs that they had recorded until then. The pair have since joined up in Los Angeles, but the Boston never fully goes away as evidenced by “Great Scott,” the lead single to their new album Lipstick On A Pig.

It’s named after the now-shuttered Allston venue of the same name, which recently got turned into a Taco Bell. (Fuckers…) “Somebody said on the internet/ ‘You’ll never meet your soulmate at Great Scott’/ And it makes me laugh cause I think it’s true/ In every single other case but ours,” the band’s Olivia Maria sings in its opening lines.

Some background:

This song was literally born from reading a tweet that said something like ‘You’re never going to meet your soulmate at Great Scott,’ in reference to the iconic venue in Allston, MA that heartbreakingly closed during the pandemic. Hilariously, I really did meet my soulmate on the patio of that venue, and this song is about them. It’s such a straight-ahead love song, so honest and full of nostalgia and vulnerability, and I think the lush, cinematic nature of the instrumentation really reflects that. This song is like a magic spell, willing into reality my ability to find my love in every lifetime.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Great Scott”

02 “Clean Girl

03 “Nice Girl”

04 “Grown Up”

05 “Perfectly”

06 “Dissolver Part 1”

07 “Dissolver Part 2”

08 “It’s French”

09 “Dume”

10 “Over”

Lipstick On A Pig is out 8/2 via Get Better Records. Pre-order it here.