Livestream Primavera Sound 2024 For Free

News May 30, 2024 1:37 PM By James Rettig

Primavera Sound is taking place in Barcelona right now, and a portion of the festival will be livestreamed through Amazon Music. The stream will be available through Prime Video and Twitch, and it’ll begin at 1:30PM EST each day, starting Thursday afternoon and running through Saturday.

Thursday’s livestream schedule includes performances by Vampire Weekend, Phoenix, Justice, Arab Strap, Freddie Gibbs, Blonde Redhead, Justice, and more.

Here are the streams, and the schedule is below that:

CHANNEL 1
1:45PM Freddie Gibbs
3:00PM Amyl and the Sniffers
4:25PM Vampire Weekend
6:15PM Phoenix
7:45PM Justice

CHANNEL 2
1:30PM Mujeres
2:15PM Maria Hein
3:00PM Dillom
4:00PM Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba
5:00PM Renaldo & Clara
5:50PM Balming Tiger
6:35PM Arab Strap
7:15PM Blonde Redhead
8:20PM Sofia Kourtesis
9:20PM Roosevelt

