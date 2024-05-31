Last year, Jessie Reyez collaborated with a few artists, including Miguel for “Jeans” and Sam Smith and Cat Burns for “Perfect.” Today, the Toronto singer-songwriter teamed up with Big Sean for “Shut Up,” out now on FMLY / Island Records.

“Shut Up” comes with a music video directed by Priya Minhas. It features cameos from her mother Carmen, as well as singers JoJo and Nija, actress Inanna, and Big Sean himself.

On Instagram, Reyez shared a message about how she postponed the release of the song last year and was considering delaying it again:

Hi. Currently in Korea finishing up my first round of Asia shows that I’ve ever done in my life. I have a song that comes out tonight. It’s called “Shut up” feat Big Sean. I postponed the song last year because it felt wrong to promote anything at the time considering how fukt everything was. And sadly, here we are again. I’m trying to consolidate helping bring attention to what seems much more important than a song – while also not letting my team down or fans down and pushing yet again. I got a message yesterday from a friend who knows that I was struggling. He said something to the effect of ‘the world is never going to be perfect, and sometimes people need music, or need light, man sometimes people just need a moment.’ So, for a moment, I hope this song makes you smile. I hope this post makes you smile. But I also hope it makes you think. I hope it makes you grateful for whatever position u r in right now if ur safe in the world. I hope it makes you want to pay it forward to someone who is not. I hope it motivates you to help a family in need. If you are lucky enough to have your family close to you, I hope it motivates you to hug them and thank God that they are safe. I hope that if you have kids in your life that they are safe. I hope the last slide gives you some laughter. I hope that if you feel divided or apart from a community of warmth, you feel a hug through my words. I hope this dystopian ass fucking world we live in does not break you.

And lastly, I hope we find more peace.

Watch the video for “Shut Up” below.