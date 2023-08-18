It’s a big morning for horny pop songs. We’ve already posted the new singles from Doechii and Tinashe, and now Jessie Reyez has gotten together with the resurgent Miguel for the new single “Jeans.” As in: “You fit better than a pair of jeans, baby/ Fill me up better than a feast, baby.”

Jessie Reyez, the Toronto singer and songwriter, released her album Yessie last year, and she’s on tour as Sam Smith’s opening act right now. Miguel is riding a TikTok revival for his 2010 track “Sure Thing,” which is now his biggest-ever hit. Last week, he released the trippy Lil Yachty collab “Number 9.”

On “Jeans,” Jessie Reyez and Miguel show some serious on-record chemistry, cooing to each other over acoustic guitars. Reyez sings that Miguel’s face is looking like a seat, and Miguel responds that the atoms between them have melted away and now they’re one. (I guess that’s literal chemistry.) Check out the cinematic video below.