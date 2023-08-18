Last year, the wildly talented Tampa rapper and singer Doechii broke out with her starmaking she / her / black bitch EP and signed with TDE. This year, Doechii has released the Kodak Black collab “What It Is (Block Boy)” and rapped over the UGK/Outkast classic “Int’l Players Anthem” on her own track “Universal Swamp Anthem.” This fall, Doechii will tour arenas as the opening act on the Doja Cat/Ice Spice tour. Today, she’s got a very fun new single called “Booty Drop.”

Doechii performed some of “Booty Drop” at the BET Awards earlier this summer, before transitioning into “What It Is” and teaming up with Trillville for the horny early-’00s Atlanta crunk anthem “Some Cut,” the song that “What It Is” interpolates. “Booty Drop” samples Jersey club producer Uniiqu3’s 2018 track “Bubble Gum.” Weirdly, though, the track was produced by Stargate, the Norwegian production team who worked on a bunch of Rihanna’s biggest hits.

On “Booty Drop,” Doechii adapts beautifully to the sped-up Jersey club style sing-rapping double-time horny strip-club come-ons. Best line: “Eat that ass fast like DoorDash/ I don’t need knee pads, I just need to see that.” The song’s video takes place on a yacht and involves a lot of butts, and it’s filmed on what looks like an early-’90s VHS tape. Check it out below.

“Booty Drop” is out now on TDE/Capitol.