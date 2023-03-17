Tampa rapper/singer and overall world-builder Doechii was one of our Best New Bands Of 2022, and that’s just one of many triumphs last year. Doechii was in the 2022 XXL Freshman Class, and she had collabs with Rico Nasty (“Swamp Bitches”), Jst Ray (“Bitches”), and SZA (“Persuasive”), all of which showed up on her she / her / black bitch EP. Tonight, Doechii is sharing her first release of 2023: “What It Is (Block Boy)” featuring Kodak Black.

“This song is a fusion of nostalgia and pop vibes,” says Doechii. “I feel like I’m showing off a side of my vocal range with this one that my fans haven’t really seen yet. I love using the old samples of ‘No Scrubs’ and ‘Some Cut’ to mix in some playful energy as well.”

Listen to “What It Is (Block Boy)” below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp0irRPOrGZ/

“What It Is (Block Boy)” featuring Kodak Black is out now via Top Dawg / Capitol Records.