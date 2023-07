Last week we had Flo Milli remaking “A Milli.” This week it’s Doechii going in over the beat from “Int’l Players Anthem,” UGK and OutKast’s regal, resplendent, basically perfect 2007 hit. In the Florida rapper’s hands, the music has been rebranded as “Universal Swamp Anthem.” Part of Mass Appeal and Google’s Pixel RePresents series, it’s the latest single from her Pix Tape EP coming next month. This girl’s smart: