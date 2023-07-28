Flo Milli asserts repeatedly throughout new single “Fruit Loop” that she is the shit. All the other lyrics back up her case. Over a hard, bass-powered Young Fyre beat, Flo raps about her own desirability and how far short most others fall. Not this one guy though: “I can’t let him go if I like how he please me/ Bae hit the spot, makе me sing like the BeeGees.” “Fruit Loop” plus Flo’s rework of Lil Wayne’s “A Milli” from last week are both worth hearing, and you can hear them below.