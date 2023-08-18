The forward-thinking R&B cult star Tinashe is building up to the release of her as-yet-unannounced forthcoming project BB/ANG3L, and she dropped first single “Talk Nice To Me” last month. She’s also getting ready for a fall co-headlining tour with Shygirl, with Jersey club queen Uniiqu3 on board as the opening act. That should be a great show! Today, Tinashe’s got another new single out, and it’s a good one.

Tinashe’s new track “Needs” is a slinky, sexy track with breathy vocals and a loping, club-ready beat. Tinashe switches back and forth between a purr and a whisper, and she gets off some slick lines: “Hands on my knees/ They ain’t never seen moves like these/ Nice and clean/ A1 body, but I talk real mean.” In the extremely fun video, Tinashe and her dancers take over an empty supermarket. Below, check out that video and the dates for the Tinashe/Shygirl tour.

TOUR DATES:

9/08 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

10/28 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *

10/30 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel *

11/01 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *

11/03 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

11/05 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy *

11/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum *

11/09 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum *

11/11 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s *

11/13 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall *

11/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield *

11/18 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

^ with Flume & Tkay Maidza

* with Shygirl & Uniiqu3