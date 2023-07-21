Tinashe – “Talk Nice To Me”

New Music July 21, 2023 11:24 AM By Tom Breihan

Tinashe – “Talk Nice To Me”

New Music July 21, 2023 11:24 AM By Tom Breihan

Two years ago, the cultishly beloved R&B singer Tinashe went independent with her album 333, and the results were exciting. Tinashe followed that album with her 2022 single “Naturally.” Today, she’s starting off the rollout for her next project, reportedly titled BB/ANG3L, with a new single called “Talk To Me Nice.”

Bass music architect Nosaj Thing and rap veteran Scoop DeVille (no relation to Chris) produced “Talk To Me Nice.” It’s a sparse, breathy track about infatuation, and it’s exactly the kind of thing I want to hear from Tinashe. In director Bradley Calder’s video, Tinashe lip-syncs while slowly peeling off a facemask, and she makes that act look absolutely hypnotic. People might discover some new kinks with this one. Check it out below.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Anti-Flag Announce Break Up Following Possible Rape Accusations Against Frontman

2 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Blur The Ballad Of Darren

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest