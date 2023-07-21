Two years ago, the cultishly beloved R&B singer Tinashe went independent with her album 333, and the results were exciting. Tinashe followed that album with her 2022 single “Naturally.” Today, she’s starting off the rollout for her next project, reportedly titled BB/ANG3L, with a new single called “Talk To Me Nice.”

Bass music architect Nosaj Thing and rap veteran Scoop DeVille (no relation to Chris) produced “Talk To Me Nice.” It’s a sparse, breathy track about infatuation, and it’s exactly the kind of thing I want to hear from Tinashe. In director Bradley Calder’s video, Tinashe lip-syncs while slowly peeling off a facemask, and she makes that act look absolutely hypnotic. People might discover some new kinks with this one. Check it out below.