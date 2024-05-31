We’re only a couple of weeks away from the release of Channel Tres’ debut full-length Head Rush. The Compton singer, rapper, and DJ announced the album earlier this month with the single “Berghain” featuring Barney Bones and now he’s back with “Cactus Water.”

In December, Channel Tres shared “Walked In The Room,” though it’s unclear of whether or not that will appear on the LP. If “Cactus Water” is anything, it’s groovy as hell. Hear it below.

Head Rush is out 6/14 on RCA.