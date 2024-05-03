Ever since 2018, the Compton singer and rapper Channel Tres has been cranking out exciting, impossible-to-categorize dancefloor anthems. Now, after eight years, he’s finally ready to unleash his debut album. A few months after releasing the Kaytranada collab “Lover/Friend” and the solo single “Walked In The Room,” Tres has announced plans to drop his long-awaited LP Head Rush next month.

We don’t have all the details on Head Rush yet, but Channel Tres has just shared a new single. On “Berghain,” named in honor of the famous Berlin nightclub, Tres teams up with Los Angeles artist Barney Bones to float over a squirming old-school techno beat. Here’s what he says about the track:

It’s about the time I played Berghain and how the culture in that environment made me feel; I didn’t feel weird anymore. Everyone’s the same, the goal for everyone in that place is to enjoy themselves and be free, and music played a pivotal role in that. It was the main thing for me, and I wanted to document that experience I had there through music so that I always have that memory in my life. So I can feel that memory while I’m performing and relive that experience.

Check out the “Berghain” video below.

Head Rush is out 6/14 on RCA.