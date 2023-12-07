Channel Tres – “Walked In The Room”

New Music December 7, 2023 12:26 PM By Tom Breihan

Compton artist Channel Tres has a sound that doesn’t fit into any categories — a joyous and physical fusion of house, pop, and rap that projects swagger in every direction. We still haven’t gotten an album from Channel Tres, but he’s released a bunch of EPs, including this year’s Real Cultural Shit. Recently, he’s appeared on tracks from Terrace Martin, Erick The Architect, and Kaytranada. Today, he’s got a new single for us.

On the new single “Walked In The Room,” Channel Tres casually flexes over a hard, funky house beat. The bassline bubbles hard, and Tres murmurs about setting this bitch off. He’s not really rapping; it’s more like narrating. If you’ve seen Channel Tres live, you know that he can dance, and I really like the way he hits smooth, offhand steps in the “Walked In The Room” video. Watch it below.

“Walked In The Room” is out now on RCA.

