Terrace Martin – “Chucks” (Feat. Channel Tres)

New Music February 2, 2023 4:21 PM By James Rettig
0

Terrace Martin – “Chucks” (Feat. Channel Tres)

New Music February 2, 2023 4:21 PM By James Rettig
0

Terrace Martin’s 2021 album DRONES is up for a Grammy Award this weekend, nominated in the Best Progressive R&B Album category. Today, the Los Angeles musician has linked up with Channel Tres for a new single, “Chucks.”

“The song ‘Chucks’ is a sonic picture that represents New Los Angeles,” Martin noted. “The driving pulse of the song represents the tempo of traffic, the bass line is the attitude of a true Angeleno, the space that Channel commands with his vocals closely relates to the motion of water. At the end of the day it’s goin’ to make you move and feel good about being alive.”

Channel Tres said:

For me, this record ‘Chucks’ is about reminiscing and grieving my past. I grew up on Long Beach Blvd and a lot of things took place there. I remember the donut shop, the car wash, the Compton swap meet, and I tried to best articulate that feeling with space and groovy production. Chucks were also my choice of shoe growing up, they cost 25 dollars at the swap meet, and they looked good. I had a bunch of them.

Check it out below.

“Chucks” is out now.

Related

Terrace Martin Goes Deep On Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Herbie Hancock, Kamasi Washington, & His New Album Drones Out This Week
James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nick Cave Responds To Fan Who Misses His Rage And Hatred: “Things Changed After My First Son Died”

4 days ago 0

Mark E. Smith’s Family Says The Fall Members’ New Project Is “Extremely Offensive”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Rihanna’s “SOS”

2 days ago 0

The White Stripes, Missy Elliott, Joy Division/New Order Among 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees

2 days ago 0

Stream The Second Act Of Smashing Pumpkins’ New 33-Song Rock Opera ATUM

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest