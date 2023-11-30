The inventive and always-busy Montreal dance producer Kaytranada loves collaborating; he’s a wizard at bending his style to meet his peers in the middle. Earlier this year, Kaytranada and the Portland rapper Aminé, working together in the duo KAYTRAMINÉ, released a very good self-titled album. Today, Kaytranada has followed that record with a new double-single under his own name, but it still finds him working with friends.

Kaytranada’s two new tracks are both collaborations with sharp vocalists, and both of them work brilliantly. On “Lover/Friend,” Kaytranada teams up with Toronto R&B singer Rochelle Jordan for a slinky, breathy club track with a percolating groove and a casually hypnotic melody. The great Compton singer/rapper Channel Tres, who’s recently guested on tracks from Terrace Martin and Erick The Architect, floats over the itchy, glimmering beat on the B-side “Stuntin.” Both tracks are great, and you can hear them both below.

“Lover/Friend” b/w “Frontin” is out now on RCA.