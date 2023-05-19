Last month, the omnivorous Montreal dance producer Kaytranada and the adventurous Portland rapper Aminé announced that they’d formed a new duo called, naturally enough, KAYTRAMINÉ. The combination makes perfect sense. Both of them make lively, inventive music, and both of them seem to exist on a similar wavelength. Today, they’ve released their self-titled debut album, and it’s perfect summer music.

Aminé seems like he was built for Kaytranada’s organic, energetic, constantly-shifting music. We’ve already posted the early singles “4EVA,” with Pharrell, and “Rebuke.” The album also has appearances from Snoop Dogg, Big Sean, Amaarae, and an on-fire Freddie Gibbs. It’s over in a breezy half-hour, and it never loses its blissed-out vibe. Stream the album below.

KAYTRAMINÉ is out now on Venice Music.