Over the summer, Flatbush Zombies’ Erick The Architect released a new solo single, “Parkour,” which was produced by James Blake. Today, he’s back with another single, “Ambrosia,” which boasts a Channel Tres features and was co-produced by Linden Jay, Ruby Francis, and Raf Riley. Erick had this to say about the song: “Ambrosia is a feel-good record that may appear initially as if it’s about the pursuit of a woman, but it’s more about searching for a particular feeling of perfection.” Check it out below.

“Ambrosia” is out now.