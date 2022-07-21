This year, the Compton house producer and performer Channel Tres, an artist whose work resists immediate categorization and demands dancefloor participation, is getting busy. Earlier this year, Tres released the surprise self-released instrumental album Refresh. Tres has also been collaborating with artists like Mura Masa and Tinashe, and he’s been playing a lot of festivals. If you’ve seen his live show, then you’ve seen something awesome. Today, Channel Tres has announced an impending album called Real Cultural Shit, and he’s also shared the extremely slick new single “Just Can’t Get Enough.”

We don’t yet have too many details on Real Cultural Shit, though it seems likely that Channel Tres’ two most recent singles, “Acid In My Blood” and “Ganzfeld Experiment,” will be on the album and maybe offer some indication of its direction. We do, however, have “Just Can’t Get Enough.” Which is a banger. On the track, Channel Tres doesn’t exactly sing or rap. Instead, he intones smooth come-ons: “That head got me thinking way ahead/ Picket fences/ Family man/ Dental plans.” He talks that talk over a percolating house track that samples Teddy Pendergrass’ 1977 soul-disco jam “The More I Get, The More I Want.”

Channel Tres has also just announces his first-ever North American headlining tour, which is going down this fall, after Tres plays a bunch more festivals. He’ll hit both coasts, with a break in between to play Australian arenas with Flume. Below, listen to “Just Can’t Get Enough” and check out Tres’ tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

7/24 – Salmo, BC @ Shambhala Festival

8/05 – Denver, CO @ Vortex Festival

8/10 – Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival

8/12 – Buftea, Romania @ Summer Well

8/13 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Three Days of O

8/14 – Marseille, France @ Baou (DJ Set)

8/18 – St. Pölten, Austria @ Frequency Festival

8/19 – Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop Festival

8/20 – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands @ Lowlands

8/27 – London, UK @ All Points East

8/28 – Rock en Seine – Saint-Cloud, France

9/04 – Chicago, IL @ North Coast Music Festival

9/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Portola Festival

9/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

9/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ Electric Playhouse

9/30 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10/01 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo

10/02 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio

10/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

10/06 – Detroit, MI @ Leland City Club

10/07 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/08 – Montreal, QC @ S.A.T.

10/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

10/13 – Washington, DC @ Ai

10/14 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/11 – Perth, Australia @ Red Hill Auditorium *

11/16 – Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage *

11/18 – Sydney, Australia @ The Dome at Sydney Showground *

11/24 – Melbourne, Australia @ John Cain Arena *

12/06-07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

12/10 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Fremont Theater

12/14 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

12/15 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

12/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Celebrities Nightclub

Real Cultural Shit is out this fall on my old friend Nick Sylvester’s Godmode label.